Over 35K firearms destroyed as amnesty period nears end

9,918 of the destroyed firearms were voluntarily surrendered during the 2019/2020 firearm amnesty period.

A total of 35,069 firearms were destroyed at Cape Gate Wire and Steel Manufactures in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday, 28 January 2021, as the fire amnesty approaches its end.

Firearm amnesty is one of the police department’s many interventions aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal firearms with the hope of bringing down the serious and violent crimes that may happen as a result of the circulation of these items.

The deadline date is set for on Sunday, 31 January 2021.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili, the firearm were either confiscated by the police, voluntary surrendered or forfeited to the state.

Muridili, however, said only 9,918 of the destroyed firearms were voluntarily surrendered during the 2019/2020 firearm amnesty period, which started on 1 December 2019 to 31 May 2020.

“Only 2019/2020 amnesty firearms that have been ABIS tested, not linked to a pending firearm application or criminal investigation were included for destruction.

“The rest of the firearms were confiscated by the police during intelligence driven operations, routine stop and searches as well as tip-offs received from community members that are committed to ridding their environment of illegal firearms.”

Muridili further said 40,729 firearms and 199,573 rounds of ammunition have been surrendered so far.

“Individuals and institutions in possession of illegal, obsolete and redundant firearms or parts thereof are encouraged to use the remaining three days to surrender them without fear of prosecution for illegal possession.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.