Vaal Dam levels continue to rise steadily

Gatueng residents are urged to continue using water wisely, despite the high dam levels.

The Vaal Dam is more than 10% fuller currently than it was around the same time last year.

This as steady rainfall across Gauteng continues to fill up the Integrated Vaal River System’s (IVRS’s) 14 dams that provide water to parts of the province, and industries such as Eskom and Sasol.

The Vaal Dam is currently at 78.1%, up from 76.6% last week.

This time last year, the dam was at 64.5%.

The Grootdraai Dam is currently at 100.8%, the Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State at 96.4%, and Bloemhof Dam, which contributes significantly the the IVRS’s stability, is at an encouraging 109.6%.

Katse Dam in Lesotho has improved levels as well, and is currently at 56%. This time last year, the Katse Dam was at 26.4%.

The only water body not filling up is the Mohale Dam, also in Lesotho, which is at 27.4%.

However, the Department of Water and Sanitation said this was still higher than the 12% levels it was exhibiting this time last year.

One of the most efficient ways to save water is to use water in the home more than once. This is known as grey water, and involves consumers collecting water from basins, showers and washing machines.

This water can be used in toilets and to water the garden, the department explained.

