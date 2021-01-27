South Africa
South Africa
Natasha Pretorius
1 minute read
27 Jan 2021
12:03 pm

Looters help themselves to beer after truck loses its load

Local police were directing the slow traffic as motorists were rubbernecking to get a glimpse of the spectacle.

The scene where a truck lost its load. Photo: Natasha Pretorius.

Onlookers gathered at the intersection of Chamdor and Albertina Sisulu Roads on Tuesday afternoon as hundreds of broken bottles of Flying Fish beer were scattered across the road.

The truck carrying the beer appeared to have lost its load close to the intersection before 5pm, just before peak afternoon traffic.

Beer bottles were scattered all over the place. Photo: Natasha Pretorius.

The scene was cordoned off while police, Community Policing Forum (CPF) members, Mogale Response Services and others were attending to the scene.

ALSO READ: Looters help themselves to ice-cream after truck overturns in Limpopo

The bottles that were still on the truck seemed to have been secured with a piece of vinyl. Emergency services were on scene, but there seemed to be no injuries.

Although some looters were lucky enough to get their hands on the scarce beverages, police quickly kept others at bay.

This article was republished from Krugersdorp News with permission 

