App to help monitor your drinking

While many cultures regarded being intoxicated in public as a cause of embarrassment, others saw it as part of their cultural identity.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has seen an influx of people visiting their facilities since alcohol restrictions came back into effect.

A representative from the East Rand offices who requested anonymity said: “I think the alcohol ban had an impact on these people, especially because they have an alcohol problem.

“We’ve also had to make changes on how we help the people by conducting Zoom meetings ever day, seven days a week.”

According to the Global Drugs Survey 2020, with 90,000 respondents globally, including 515 from SA, many regretted being intoxicated on a third of occasions.

Regrets included drinking too quickly, mixing drinks and hanging out with drinkers.

Professor Adam Winstock, chief executive and founder of the survey, explained that the regrets did not mean the participants intended on quitting alcohol.

“If you want to know just how far in excess of moderate your drinking is, try our free Drinks Meter app,” said Winstock.

