Lesufi wants probe of R430 million spent on unnecessary schools sanitation

Siyanda Ndlovu

It is alleged that the companies awarded tenders did not have the expertise and were not part of the cleaning industries.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is shocked by the exorbitant amount spent on decontamination and sanitisation of schools in the province.

On Monday, it emerged that the department spent well over R430 million in three months on decontaminating schools due to Covid-19.

The report of this amount was compiled by the head of department and chief financial officer. It reveals that the department spent about R431,274,959.

Lesufi said the department was already at an advanced stage in consulting with relevant law-enforcement agencies to take up these investigations, including requesting the Auditor-General of South Africa to verify if there was value for money.

“I wish to reaffirm my commitment to leave no stone unturned on this including holding those who procured these services accountable,” said Lesufi.

The DA in Gauteng is calling on Premier David Makhura to initiate an urgent investigation.

The party has also claimed that the money for services rendered by the chosen companies chosen paid in sundry payments, which “raises questions as to whether this money was spent wisely”.

The party also asked Makhura to look into allegations that the chosen companies were unsuitable.

