Restaurants association takes booze fight to the President’s front door (video)

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) has demanded an urgent inter-ministerial meeting to have their demands reviewed and taken directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday RASA began the second day of a sit-in at the union buildings in Pretoria over the alcohol ban.

The association is calling on Ramaphosa to intervene and lift the blanket ban on alcohol sales.

Although restaurants remain open, they are prohibited from trading alcohol something they claim has a severe impact on the industry and leads to job losses.

Wendy Alberts of the association said as a result of the ban, more and more restaurants are permanently shutting down.

She said their main concern was that the conditions were worsening.

On Monday the association staged a protest outside the Union building to draw the attention of the President.

“The President’s office has referred us to engage with the Minister of Tourism, who will in turn directly advise the President,” said Alberts

“We immediately communicated with the offices of the Minister of Tourism and requested our letter to be reviewed and for the inter-ministerial team to meet so that their consolidated advice can be taken directly to the President.”

“We have requested that we are represented in this meeting. We are trusting the President will give the industry the respect and consideration it urgently needs to ensure our survival.”

