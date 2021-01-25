South Africa 25.1.2021 01:03 pm

Northern Cape parents taken in for questioning after baby found in shallow grave

Citizen reporter
Police say the mother gave birth at home eight months ago, on her own without any medical assistance, and failed to alert health authorities.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape have opened an inquest docket after a baby’s body was exhumed from a shallow grave, allegedly dug by the parents.

Police spokesperson in the province, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said police in Warrenton exhumed the eight-month-old baby on Saturday.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that the baby died on 5 January this year, and as a result, the parents dug a shallow grave and buried the baby.

“Further investigation revealed that the mother gave birth to this baby at home eight months ago, on her own without any medical assistance and failed to alert the health authorities about the birth of the baby.

“Both parents were taken in for questioning for further investigation. An inquest docket has been opened into the death of the baby, pending the autopsy results. A p olice investigation continues.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

