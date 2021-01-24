WATCH LIVE: Jackson Mthembu’s funeral service

The late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will be laid to rest at his home in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Mthembu is being honoured with an Official Funeral Category 1, after he passed away on Thursday, 21 January, from Covid-19 complications. The minister tested positive earlier this month and was 62 at the time of his death.

The service will be held at the Roman Catholic Church near his home at Ackerville Township, Emalahleni.

The African National Congress has hailed Mthembu for his service to the country, saying he died with his boots on working for the citizens of South Africa.

Watch below courtesy of SABC:

:

Some of the key moments in Mthembu’s political career included:

According to the Presidency’s website, Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu was born in Witbank (Emalahleni) in 1958 in Mpumalanga.

Mthembu began his career in student politics in the 1970s. He was a student leader at Elukhanyisweni Secondary School in Witbank during the 1976 student uprisings.

He continued his activism when he was a student at the historic University of Fort Hare, which resulted in his expulsion in 1980.

Official Funeral Service for Minister Jackson Mphikwa Mthembu #RIPJacksonMthembu ???? pic.twitter.com/qQnC81cjwC — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) January 24, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.