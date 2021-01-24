Daily news update: SA mourns Jonas Gwangwa, Malema vs Rawula and Covid-19 stats

The Citizen

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1,404,839, with 12,271 cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country has also reported 498 more deaths: Eastern Cape 45, Free State 17, Gauteng 201,

Kwa-Zulu Natal 125, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 18, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 71.

This brings the total to 40,574 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers

who treated these patients,” said Mkhize.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the musician’s family following his death.

“Jonas Gwanga ascends to our great orchestra of musical ancestors whose creative genius and dedication to the freedom of all South Africans inspired millions in our country and mobilised the international community against the apartheid system,” said Ramaphosa.

Rawula had called Malema and his deputy president Floyd Shivambu “the pair”, and alleged the EFF was like a “financial fishing net” for them, “an antithesis of everything they support”.

He alleged Malema had admitted in a party meeting to taking money from the now liquidated VBS Mutual Bank.

“The political overview of Julius Malema in the most recent CCT meeting admitted to EFF taking VBS money to finance the revolution. In fact, [Malema] said, ‘sometimes we are forced to kiss dogs or [the] devil to get funding’. The VBS money was done under the full knowledge of the leadership,” he claimed in his social media post.

The iconic TV and radio broadcaster Larry King, who interviewed anyone worth interviewing over a career spanning six decades, died Saturday at the age of 87.

The company he co-founded, Ora Media, did not state a cause of death but media reports said King had been battling Covid-19 for weeks and had suffered several health problems in recent years.

Regional secretary Zakes Buthelezi said: “The statements she makes on various voice notes are abominable, inconsistent with the values of the ANC and values of the South African society in general, and are misleading.

“We, as a region, understand the Covid 19 pandemic for what it is and we do not attribute it to any particular leader of the ANC or government nor do we subscribe to the misplaced notion that it is caused by the 5G technology.”

Power utility Eskom said it has put contingency plans in place as tropical storm Eloise could disrupt power supply in parts over southern Mozambique, parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces as well as northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Eskom said it assessed the risks and the possible impact on its infrastructure and the provision of electricity in the areas.

Gauteng Weather reports the effects of Eloise will bring cooler weather in Gauteng with rain and gusty winds.

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer should be a relieved man after his side finally registered a win following two consecutive disappointing results as they edged a struggling Maritzburg United 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs had suffered a 2-0 loss and shared spoils with Black Leopards and Golden Arrows respectively before the United clash, putting pressure on Zinnbauer, with some Pirates even calling for his axing.

With flyhalf Curwin Bosch doing the damage with his boot and lock JJ van der Mescht scoring the game’s only try the Sharks secured their first Currie Cup final against the Bulls since 2008 after shocking Western Province 19-9 in their semifinal at Newlands on Saturday.

The Bulls secured their spot in the final at home at Loftus Versfeld earlier on Saturday by beating the Lions 26-21.

