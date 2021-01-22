WATCH: Paramedics pay tribute to colleagues who died in Netcare helicopter crash

News24 Wire

Two doctors, a nurse, a paramedic and the pilot were killed in the crash.

Crews from different emergency medical service providers gathered at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday to pay their respects to the five Netcare 911 crew who died in a helicopter crash in KwaZulu-Natal earlier in the day.

According to sources, the gesture was spontaneous, with industry colleagues and members of the public laying flowers at the hospital.

ALSO READ: Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize

Two doctors, a nurse, a paramedic and the pilot were killed in the crash.

They were Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, an anaesthetist; Dr Curnick Siyabonga “Sia” Mahlangu, a cardiothoracic surgeon; Mpho Xaba, a specialist theatre nurse for cardiothoracic and transplant – all from Netcare Milpark Hospital; Sinjin Joshua Farrance, an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911; as well as the pilot of the helicopter, Mark Stoxreiter, who worked for the National Airways Corporation.

“ it is with the greatest sadness to inform you that a Netcare helicopter crashed on route to KZN to collect a patient . Dr Siya Mahlangu, Dr Rudolph Mamonyane, Mpho Xaba, paramedic and two pilots all sadly passed away on scene. “ hawe ma pic.twitter.com/wPorjZiZ3s — Ndlovukazi (@2uli) January 21, 2021



They were on their way to transport a critically ill patient to the Netcare Milpark Hospital when the helicopter crashed in Bergville in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority has sent a team of investigators to the scene.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.