WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases festive season road death statistics

Siyanda Ndlovu

In preliminary festive season road safety statistics released in late December, Mbalula said 690 people had died on South Africa's road the roads since December started, leading up to Christmas.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Friday morning release the 2020 festive season road statistics.

In preliminary festive season road safety statistics released in late December, Mbalula said 690 people had died on South Africa’s road the roads since December started, leading up to Christmas.

According to Mbalula, was a 5.7% decline compared to the same period in 2019.

Three provinces recorded an increase in the number of fatalities.

Eastern Cape recorded a 21.5% increase, with 96 fatalities compared to 79 in 2019

Limpopo recorded an 18.4% increase, with 90 fatalities compared to 76 in 2019

Mpumalanga recorded a 15.9% increase, with 73 fatalities compared to 63 in 2019

ALSO READ: All eyes on drunk drivers during this festive season, says Fikile Mbalula

The good news was that six other provinces had recorded a decline in fatalities:

Northern Cape recorded a decline of 23.5%, with 13 fatalities compared to 17 in 2019 Western Cape a decline of 26.6%, with 69 fatalities compared to 94 in 2019 Free State a decline of 28.8%, with 47 fatalities compared to 66 in 2019 Gauteng recorded an 18.7% decline, with 122 fatalities compared to 150 in 2019 North West a 5.8% decline, with 49 fatalities compared to 52 in 2019 KwaZulu-Natal a 3% decline, with 131 fatalities compared to 135 in 2019 President Ramaphosa signed a Proclamation on the Commencement of the Political Party Funding Act, 2018 (Act no. 6 of 2018), which regulates public and private funding of political parties.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.