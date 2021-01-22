South Africa
South Africa
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
22 Jan 2021
10:37 am

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula releases festive season road death statistics

Siyanda Ndlovu

In preliminary festive season road safety statistics released in late December, Mbalula said 690 people had died on South Africa's road the roads since December started, leading up to Christmas.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Facebook/Department of Transport

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Friday morning release the 2020 festive season road statistics.

In preliminary festive season road safety statistics released in late December, Mbalula said 690 people had died on South Africa’s road the roads since December started, leading up to Christmas.

According to Mbalula, was a 5.7% decline compared to the same period in 2019.

Three provinces recorded an increase in the number of fatalities.

  • Eastern Cape recorded a 21.5% increase, with 96 fatalities compared to 79 in 2019
  • Limpopo recorded an 18.4% increase, with 90 fatalities compared to 76 in 2019
  • Mpumalanga recorded a 15.9% increase, with 73 fatalities compared to 63 in 2019

ALSO READ: All eyes on drunk drivers during this festive season, says Fikile Mbalula

The good news was that six other provinces had recorded a decline in fatalities:

    • Northern Cape recorded a decline of 23.5%, with 13 fatalities compared to 17 in 2019
    • Western Cape a decline of 26.6%, with 69 fatalities compared to 94 in 2019
    • Free State a decline of 28.8%, with 47 fatalities compared to 66 in 2019
    • Gauteng recorded an 18.7% decline, with 122 fatalities compared to 150 in 2019
    • North West a 5.8% decline, with 49 fatalities compared to 52 in 2019
    • KwaZulu-Natal a 3% decline, with 131 fatalities compared to 135 in 2019
