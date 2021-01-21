Sisulu calls for probe after pensioner’s RDP house reportedly sold to ANC leader

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has directed her department to investigate and find a solution to the alleged eviction of an elderly citizen in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

The Sowetan reported that the pensioner, Elizabeth Ndlovu, lost her RDP house after it was sold to a local ANC leader.

In a statement on Thursday, Sisulu said she took the report “very seriously” and that the house had been “sold for nothing” as “very disturbing”.

“What makes things worse is that this is done by some of our officials. We cannot allow this to happen under our watch; fully subsidised houses are for destitute people and that includes our senior citizens,” Sisulu said.

The minister directed her department to work with the affected municipality and the province to find a permanent solution that would ensure that the pensioner did not remain homeless.

