South Africa 21.1.2021 12:08 pm

Tax Justice SA outlines 5-point plan to stub out illicit cigarette trade

Citizen reporter
Tax Justice SA outlines 5-point plan to stub out illicit cigarette trade

Picture: ANA

TJSA founder Yusuf Abramjee says the R8 billion lost in unpaid ‘sin’ taxes could have been used to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA) has outlined a five-point plan to address the country’s illicit cigarette trade.

TJSA said the plan came after its investigation which blew the lid on how the trade of illicit cigarettes had “taken over South Africa’s mainstream market”, resulting in “criminals looting billions of rands needed to save lives and rebuild our nation”.

The investigation revealed that shops throughout the country were selling cigarettes that evade due taxes.

TJSA’s five-point action plan

  1. Arrest, prosecute and seize the assets of criminals heading the production and distribution of illicit cigarettes.

  2. Enforce stricter controls at our borders, place a permanent South African Revenue Service (Sars) official at every cigarette factory and introduce track-and-trace technology.

  3. Shut down any plant making cigarettes found being sold at prices below the minimum collectible tax (MCT).

  4. Impose a minimum price for tobacco products at 30% above MCT, below which these products are identified as illegal and immediately seized.
  5. Introduce an education programme for retailers, paid for by tobacco excise taxes, to help them identify which brands are illicit and cannot be sold.

The founder of TJSA, Yusuf Abramjee, said: “The annual R8 billion being lost in unpaid ‘sin’ taxes would pay to vaccinate half of all South Africans against Covid-19. Instead of turning a blind eye, authorities must act now to save lives.”

Meanwhile, Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) has distanced itself from TJSA and slammed its investigation.

READ MORE: FITA slams Tax Justice SA’s ‘concocted findings’ in illicit cigarette trade probe

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Welkom police seize liquor, cigarettes valued at R2 million, 8 suspects held 21.1.2021
FITA slams Tax Justice SA’s ‘concocted findings’ in illicit cigarette trade probe 20.1.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, 5 billion vaccine pre-orders, Van Rooyen and White House shooting 11.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol

Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men

Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover 

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition