12 killed, including five pedestrians, in Western Cape crashes last week

Twelve people, including five pedestrians, were killed in 11 separate crashes in the Western Cape last week, according to the provincial traffic services.

In a statement on Monday, Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services said a total of 17 people were also arrested for various traffic violations including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, as well as speeding in the week of 11 to 17 January.

Traffic services implemented a total of 242 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations across the province, and 25,255 vehicles were stopped and checked.

According to authorities, a total of 373 speeding offences were recorded and 5,357 fines were issued for various offences ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, which amounted to over R5 million.

Ten vehicles were also impounded and 87 were discontinued for unroadworthiness.

A further total of 289 charges were laid under the Disaster Management Act and fines to the total value of R598 300 were issued.

