South Africa
South Africa
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
18 Jan 2021
11:03 am

WATCH LIVE: AfriForum’s briefing on case involving man who broke curfew to buy milk

Citizen reporter

A Centurion couple are taking legal action against the Wierdabrug police station after the man was arrested in the early hours of last week Friday for breaking curfew.

Ernst Roets, deputy CEO of AfriForum and Ian Cameron, AfriForum’s head of community safety, during a press briefing at the Afriforum offices, 29 January 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit is briefing the media on developments in a case involving a man who was arrested for violating curfew to purchase formula milk for his baby.

A Centurion couple is taking legal action against the Wierdabrug police station after the man was arrested in the early hours of last week Friday for breaking curfew when he went out to buy formula milk for his two-day-old infant.

UPADTE: NPA withdraws baby formula case, couple to file a civil claim against cops

Watch the briefing below:


Family lawyer Lily Rautenbach, from Lily Rautenbach Attorneys, told Rekord that the incident happened “mere” metres from the couple’s home on Friday, 8 January 2021.

“I can confirm that we are opening a case against the police officers involved in the incident, as it clearly was an emergency situation,” Rautenbach said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago