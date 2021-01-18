WATCH LIVE: AfriForum’s briefing on case involving man who broke curfew to buy milk

Citizen reporter

A Centurion couple are taking legal action against the Wierdabrug police station after the man was arrested in the early hours of last week Friday for breaking curfew.

A Centurion couple is taking legal action against the Wierdabrug police station after the man was arrested in the early hours of last week Friday for breaking curfew when he went out to buy formula milk for his two-day-old infant.

Family lawyer Lily Rautenbach, from Lily Rautenbach Attorneys, told Rekord that the incident happened “mere” metres from the couple’s home on Friday, 8 January 2021.

“I can confirm that we are opening a case against the police officers involved in the incident, as it clearly was an emergency situation,” Rautenbach said.

