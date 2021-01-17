Accidents 17.1.2021 12:00 pm

Centurion resident loses four cars during house fire

Sinesipho Schrieber
17 Jan 2021 - A vehicle on fire in a garage during a house fire in Centurion | Picture: Screenshot (Twitter/ @Abramjee)

According to Spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the fire damaged the vehicles parked inside the garage, the kitchen and a small room adjacent to the house.

An unnamed Centurion resident recently escaped a house fire with only minor injuries, however, he has had to say goodbye to four of his vehicles after they were badly damaged in the fire.

Rekord East reports that Tshwane emergency services responded to the scene in Eldoraigne, Centurion and reported that about 500 to 600 square metres of the house were engulfed in flames.

In addition to the property’s garage, where the four vehicles were kept, a kitchen and a room of the house were affected by the flames.

According to Spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the fire was reported at around 14:45 on Saturday.

Firefighters began fighting the fire at the garage upon arrival in an effort to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the house.

“The fire damaged the vehicles parked inside the garage, the kitchen and a small room adjacent to the house. Parts of the house also suffered smoke damage,” he said.

Mabaso said they found the owner of the house outside when they arrived.

He had sustained minor burns to his hands from the fire and was treated on the scene.

