LIVE: Bapedi king Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III laid to rest

Citizen reporter
His Majesty King Thulare Victor Thulare III of the BaPedi Kingdom in Mohlaletse | Picture: Twitter @presidencyZA

His Majesty passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.

Hardly a year after being inaugurated as the Bapedi king, Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III is being laid to rest in a Special Official Funeral Category 1 in Sekhukhuneland in Limpopo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to eulogise the king.

