LIVE: Bapedi king Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III laid to rest

Hardly a year after being inaugurated as the Bapedi king, Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III is being laid to rest in a Special Official Funeral Category 1 in Sekhukhuneland in Limpopo.

His Majesty passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to eulogise the king.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa is this morning attending the Special Official Funeral of His Majesty King Victor Thulare III of the BaPedi Kingdom in Mohlaletse, Sekhukhune District, Limpopo pic.twitter.com/LhorgZITEz — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) January 17, 2021

[PHOTOS]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives for the Special Official Funeral service of His Majesty King Thulare Victor Thulare III of the BaPedi Kingdom in Mohlaletse, Sekhukhune District, Limpopo. The President will deliver the Eulogy. pic.twitter.com/qqhSsWGC8h — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) January 17, 2021

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

