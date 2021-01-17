KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC dies following short illness

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bhekuyise Ntuli, has died following a short illness, the ANC in the province confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The party said it would release an official statement once the Office of the Premier had made an official announcement.

“The ANC calls on everybody to give the family space to mourn their untimely loss peacefully until further details are announced,” the brief statement concluded.

More to follow.

