KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC dies following short illness

KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC dies following short illness

File picture. KZN MEC for Transport Bheki Ntuli and Nongoma Municipality Mayor Mangaqa Mncwango at the scene of the horrific KZN taxi and truck accident that claimed 16 lives. Picture: KZN Department of Transport, Facebook.

The party said it would release an official statement once the Office of the Premier had made an official announcement.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bhekuyise Ntuli, has died following a short illness, the ANC in the province confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“The ANC calls on everybody to give the family space to mourn their untimely loss peacefully until further details are announced,” the brief statement concluded.

More to follow.

