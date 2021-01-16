Ramaphosa to deliver Bapedi king Victor Thulare’s eulogy

As the recently deceased King Victor Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom is laid to rest on Sunday, 17 January 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral.

His Majesty Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.

He will be laid to rest in Sekhukhuneland in Limpopo and the funeral will take place in compliance with Covid-19 lockdown regulations

According to a statement issued by the presidency, Ramaphosa has honoured Kgoshikgolo Thulare by designating his funeral as a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

The public broadcaster will provide a live broadcast feed and arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on government online platforms.

Citizens can watch the funeral on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

