Gauteng ANC postpones Diko and Masuku’s disciplinary hearing

The ANC’s disciplinary hearing against presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and former health MEC Bandile Masuku is set to resume on Tuesday, the party’s provincial secretary Jacob Khawe has said.

The hearing was supposed to commence on Friday, but Khawe said “the parties had new requests in the form of documents and records”.

These included records of provincial executive committee meetings, national executive committee decisions on corruption cases, and an additional report of the provincial executive committee to the provincial integrity commission’s report.

“We agreed that, by the 19th [January], the parties must give feedback,” he said.

The disciplinary committee first sat in December and then again earlier this month to outline the charges and the legal representation for both parties. There was also the possibility that it could be postponed due to a court challenge by Masuku against the Special Investigating Unit’s report, which found he had an alleged conflict of interest in awarding a contract for personal protective equipment to Royal Bhaca Projects, owned by Diko’s husband, Chief Madzikane II.

The SIU report led to Masuku’s axing as MEC, and its findings were upheld by the provincial executive committee.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that the Presidency had also initiated disciplinary proceedings against Diko.

