Late Numsa KZN chair’s ‘tongue was as sharp as his agile mind’

Citizen reporter

Vusimuzi Cibane, known as 'Vusi', died at his family home on Thursday night, an event which has shocked the union, Numsa said in a statement.

The KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has passed away after a short illness.

Vusimuzi Cibane, known as “Vusi”, died at his family home in KwaNdengezi on Thursday night, an event which has shocked the union, Numsa said in a statement.

“We lower our red banners in honour of this outstanding worker leader, who was uncompromising and selfless.

“He was a shop steward whose tongue was as sharp as his agile mind,” Numsa said.

We dip our revolutionary red banner to mourn the loss of Comrade Vusimuzi “Vusi” Cibane the NUMSA Regional Chairperson in KZN.

He passed away last night at his home in KwaNdengezi in Pinetown.#RIPVusiCibane pic.twitter.com/JiEaj5Z6kl — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) January 15, 2021

Cibane led the Numsa Pinetown branch for many years, and dedicated his life to improving the conditions of workers “at the point of production – the shop floor”, the union said.

ALSO READ: Numsa accuses Volkswagen SA of ‘union bashing’ after 14 shop stewards fired

He was elected regional chairperson in 2016, after serving as a shop steward at Gedore Tools SA.

“He departs at a time when the trade union movement is being weekend; fragmented and decimated by political hyenas masquerading as ‘leader[s] of society’… comrade Cibane understood very well that the fading ANC-headed alliance was no longer a trusted vehicle to champion the interests of workers and broader working class in South Africa,” the union continued.

He was an outstanding worker-leader, uncompromising and selfless. His tongue was as sharp as his agile mind. Cde Cibane previously led our militant NUMSA Pinetown Local for a significant number of years.#RIPVusiCibane pic.twitter.com/AI8mpJDqEj — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) January 15, 2021

In his honour and memory, Numsa recommitted to continuing to “agitate for radical and full implementation of the Freedom Charter, especially its socio-economic demands, as a basis for genuine economic freedom for the historically exploited and oppressed Black African majority.”

Cibane leaves behind his wife Duduzile, and two children.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, relatives, colleagues and friends. HIs passing is a tragic reminder that we are not immortal, and shall all one day face death’s wrath.”

Compiled by Nica Richards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.