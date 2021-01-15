Rooihartbees escapes from military grounds in Centurion

Danielle Garrett

Le Roux said they plan to lure the animal onto a vehicle to transport it back to its enclosure inside military grounds, or they might have to dart the animal.

Residents in Centurion were surprised to see a rooihartbees running in the streets on Thursday morning.

JP le Roux from Monitor Net confirmed to Rekord that the rooihartbees had escaped from military grounds in the area over the weekend and that personnel working with the animals on the grounds have been searching for it since then.

“We managed to get the rooihartbees into the grounds of Hoërskool Eldoraigne which makes it a bit more manageable. But no one is in danger, and military rangers as well as nature reserve experts are on the way to handle the situation,” Le Roux said.

ALSO READ: Must-see: There’s a hippo in my pool!

Le Roux said they plan to lure the animal onto a vehicle to transport it back to its enclosure inside military grounds, or they might have to dart the animal.

“Luckily the school is still closed, this makes it easier to perhaps dart the animal if they needed to.” “The entire situation is under control, we thank the residents of Centurion who assisted in concluding the situation,” Le Roux concluded. This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.