Stern warning for people around Vaal Dam as water levels rise

Siyanda Ndlovu

The department said the rains had boosted the country’s dam levels from 59.5% to 72.2%.

People living around the Vaal and Orange River systems have been warned to refrain from swimming and fishing in the waters, as well as to move livestock away from the vicinity.

This warning from the Department of Water and Sanitation comes as rain continues to fall over large parts of the country.

“As such, the department, working with local municipalities and all relevant stakeholders to issue warnings for people around the Systems to be wary of rising levels,” said the department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

UPDATE: Risk of flooding near Vaal, Orange rivers remains, warns department

With the rainfall, however, comes the good news that the biggest and most critical system in the country, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), continues its encouraging recharge.

“This week it is at 73.5%, up from 70.1% in the previous week. Bloemhof Dam has now increased to 107.4% from last week’s 102.3%. As the iconic Vaal Dam has also sharply recovered and is now standing at 65.3% from last week’s 56.7%, much improved from 52% last year at the same time.”

With more thunderstorms expected to fall in Gauteng, Free State, and Eastern Cape the water situation is expected to improve drastically by the coming weekend.

South Africans have also been urged to continue using water sparingly as the country is not yet safe from droughts.

