Another earth tremor recorded in Gauteng

A 2.2 magnitude tremor has been recorded near Randfontein in Gauteng on Wednesday.

According to preliminary data recorded on the Council for Geoscience website, the tremor took place at 2.31am.

⚠️ ALERT: 2.2-magnitude TREMOR recorded near RANDFONTEIN at 02:31 on Wednesday morning – SACG — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 13, 2021

Volcano Discovery also recorded a “minor earthquake” on its website.

It wrote: “Mag. 2.8 earthquake – West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng, 10.4 km northeast of Fochville, North West, South Africa, on Wednesday, 13 Jan 2021.”

This is the second tremor to be recorded in the province within a week.

Last, Friday, an earthquake was felt just after 8pm. It registered a preliminary 3.9 magnitude scale and the epicentre was located east of Klerksdorp.

