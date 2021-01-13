Two drown during baptism ceremony in Pretoria

Carli Koch

Both bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Two men drowned in Moganwe spruit in Atteridgeville, Pretoria West, during an apparent baptism ceremony at the weekend.

Members of the Tshwane water police were called out to the scene around 14:00 on Sunday, after a man as well as a pastor had drowned.

“It is reported that the deceased were performing rituals when they drowned,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

The deceased’s identities and ages could not yet be confirmed.

An inquest docket was opened by the Atteridgeville police.

According to preliminary reports, a church member allegedly slipped during the ceremony and went under water.

When the pastor reportedly tried to help, both drowned in the process.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

