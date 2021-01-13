One dead, one critical after injured man ploughs into palisade fence of Joburg home

Nica Richards

A 19-year-old woman was found in the home's garden after being hit by the man’s car, and sustained numerous injuries.

A “freak accident” which took place in Claremont, Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon has left one man dead and a young woman critically injured.

This after the man, who was driving with a gunshot wound, crashed into the palisade fence of a home.

A 19-year-old woman was hit by the man’s car, and sustained numerous injuries, ER24 paramedics said.

The man, who was in his 50s, was found by ER24 paramedics in the driver’s seat of the car.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the gunshot wound, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The young woman was found lying in the garden of the home whose fence the car crashed into. She was administered advanced life support before being transported to Helen Joseph Hospital for further medical care.

Authorities were on the scene to investigate.

