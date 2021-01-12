Ramaphosa’s address leaves South Africans wary of Covid-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday evening has heightened the emotions around the Covid-19 vaccine debate and added to the already high levels of negativity.
This is according to an ongoing study by a Gross National Happiness (GNH) team of researchers, in collaboration with Afstereo.
I dont care how the #vaccines is justified? I dont want it.. andizi #VaccineforSouthAfrica #LockdownSA #Ramaphosa #BillGates #LockdownLevel3 pic.twitter.com/dgHANfx1Jg
— Mopedi_thwii (@kemodidi) January 11, 2021
The GNH Index is a real-time measure of the mood of a nation. They construct the index by making use of the sentiment derived from tweets.
#BillGates #NewWorldOrder #VaccineforSouthAfrica #cyril
2018 When there was no corona. pic.twitter.com/YJqdM2gwZH
— Apostle Blessing Lubambo (@Bless_Lubambo) January 5, 2021
The team says the number of tweets per day related to vaccines have increased by more than 900%, since 1 December 2020.
Central to the debate are questions such as “will people be forced to take the vaccine?” and “how will corruption related to the rollout be limited?”.
“From our analyses, it seems that it [the unhappiness] is mainly due to dramatic societal changes, the loss of loved ones, isolation of staying at home, loneliness due to social distancing measures, fear of contracting the virus, financial hardships,” the researchers said.
“If there’s any vaccine with 666, I want God to destroy it” Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng #VaccineforSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/dBSQ9YVPOA
— A K H O N A ???????? (@sheriff_za) January 12, 2021
Compiled by Siyanda Ndlovu
