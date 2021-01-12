Covid-19
Covid-19 | Matric | South Africa
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
12 Jan 2021
9:00 am

Way forward for 2021 academic year in flux

Siyanda Ndlovu

“The National Coronavirus Command Council is dealing with this issue, and we will provide guidance on this matter in the coming days,” Ramaphosa said.

Picture for illustration. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

There is still no certainty as to whether the basic education’s academic year for 2021 will go ahead as planned or not.

On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national address on the progress in efforts to contain Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic said the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) was yet to give guidance on the matter.

“As schools and other educational institutions prepare to begin the new academic year, there is understandable concern about whether this is advisable in the midst of the second wave of infections,” said Ramaphosa.

“The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is dealing with this issue, and we will provide guidance on this matter in the coming days.”

On Monday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE)’s Director-Genera,l Mathanzima Mweli still said the academic year would proceed as planned.

ALSO READ: 1 death, 238 positive Covid-19 tests recorded among matric markers

Mweli said the Department was proceeding with its plans for the year despite the surge in numbers of coronavirus cases.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on the 25th of January, for the teachers and the school management teams and for learners on the 27th,” Mweli said.

“Our risk-adjusted differentiated strategy indicated that schools wouldn’t be allowed to operate at alert level 5. At alert level 4 you allow for exit grades and at alert level 3 you allow for most of the grades.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

US has vaccinated half of its adults for Covid-19 - White House
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

SA on tenterhooks as Ramaphosa meets with coronavirus council
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

NEWS

One week of Covid vaccines: What are we doing well? What can be done better?
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

US has vaccinated half of its adults for Covid-19 - White House
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

SA on tenterhooks as Ramaphosa meets with coronavirus council
20 hours ago
20 hours ago

NEWS

One week of Covid vaccines: What are we doing well? What can be done better?
1 day ago
1 day ago