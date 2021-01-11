No grace period for vehicle disks expired during lockdown

Citizen reporter

The period is for all learners’ licenses, temporary driving license cards and professional driving permits that expired between 26 March and 31 December in 2020.

The Department of Transport has once again reiterated that the grace period for license renewals, ending 31 August 2021, does not include vehicle licenses/license disks.

“The extension of licenses did not include vehicle licenses/license disk.”

It said the extension was created as a response to the backlog created by last year’s lockdown period.

