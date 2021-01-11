Brave paramedics attend to helicopter crash in Crocodile River

Fourways Review

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Paramedics had to evade crocodiles while trying to save lives following a helicopter crash in the Crocodile river near Brits, North West, on Sunday morning.

One person died in the accident.

According to Leandre Spies of the Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), they were called out to the accident scene outside Brits on Sunday morning when a helicopter with a pilot and two passengers crashed into the Crocodile River.

“The pilot managed to free himself from the chopper and swam to the riverbank to call for help. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, two people were still trapped inside the chopper.”

Paramedics, with the help of some bystanders, swam to the helicopter to free the passengers while crocodiles were lurking in the vicinity of the crash.

“The paramedics managed to save a woman who was trapped inside the wreckage. However, the man trapped inside the chopper had already died,” she said. The pilot of the helicopter was taken to a local hospital and the female passenger was flown to a hospital in Johannesburg. The cause of the accident is being investigated. This article was republished from Fourways Review with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.