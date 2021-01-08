South Africa
South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
8 Jan 2021
9:34 pm

17 people left injured after bakkie rolls on N1 in Johannesburg

News24 Wire

The injured were treated on the scene and transported to nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.

Picture: iStock

Seventeen people were injured on Friday after a bakkie they were in rolled on the N1 in Fairland, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics, and other emergency services, were called to the scene between Beyers Naudé and 14th Avenue where they found several injured people scattered on the road.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that seventeen people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were found on the scene,” said ER24.

The injured were treated on the scene and transported to nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago