More unwanted animals

It is raining cats and dogs in Pretoria, leaving the animal shelters flooded with hundreds of abandoned and stray animals following the new year celebrations, despite the current lockdown. The Wollies Animal Shelter in the north of Pretoria took in more 300 unwanted animals over the festive season. “The intake of animals this year is much higher than last year. I think the last time it was this high was two or three years ago,” said Cilla Trexler, founder of Wollies Animal Shelter. Trexler said a lot of the animals brought in were either sick or injured. “Fortunately, this year...

It is raining cats and dogs in Pretoria, leaving the animal shelters flooded with hundreds of abandoned and stray animals following the new year celebrations, despite the current lockdown.

The Wollies Animal Shelter in the north of Pretoria took in more 300 unwanted animals over the festive season.

“The intake of animals this year is much higher than last year. I think the last time it was this high was two or three years ago,” said Cilla Trexler, founder of Wollies Animal Shelter.

Trexler said a lot of the animals brought in were either sick or injured.

“Fortunately, this year we only had one dog dropped off at the shelter on New Year’s Eve. But after [1 January], the dogs and cats have been pouring in,” she said.

“A few animals that were brought in were so badly injured they had to be taken to vet for immediate treatment and two animals had to be put out due to the extensive injuries.”

Trexler said a lot of the animals brought in or dumped are due to the owners going away on holiday, or animals getting out due to fireworks over the new year.

She said in the first seven days of January, the shelter has taken in more than 50 animals.

Last month, a total of 335 animals, including 128 cats and dogs, were dropped off at the shelter.

The total of animals found and handed in to the shelter over November added up to 270, of which 93 animals were handed over because the owners no longer wanted them.

Trexler said she wished something would be done about the fireworks.

“If the government can ban alcohol and cigarettes why are we still struggling with fireworks?”

Trexler said that the law did not protect animals in this regard.

“I cannot understand it, people have lost their jobs through the pandemic but they still have money to waste on fireworks.”

The general manager of Tshwane SPCA Waltloo, Dewald Wahlstrand, said the animal intake over the festive season was higher than the previous year.

“A lot of animals were handed in at SPCAs as the owners go on holiday,” he said.

Wahlstrand added there were a lot of animals injured over the new year period by fireworks.

Keshvi Nair, spokeswoman for National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said: “Many of our societies’ resources are being stretched to absolute capacity.

“January is a tough time for many people and that certainly has an effect on the local SPCAs and the NSPCA,”

Nair said they were hopeful that the SPCA would be able to continue conducting its work across the country in 2021.

“We are dependent on the public to support us, so that animals in need are not left to suffer,” she said.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.