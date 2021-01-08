Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
8 Jan 2021
4:55 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

More unwanted animals

Marizka Coetzer

Many pets brought in are either sick or injured.

Picture: iStock.
It is raining cats and dogs in Pretoria, leaving the animal shelters flooded with hundreds of abandoned and stray animals following the new year celebrations, despite the current lockdown. The Wollies Animal Shelter in the north of Pretoria took in more 300 unwanted animals over the festive season. “The intake of animals this year is much higher than last year. I think the last time it was this high was two or three years ago,” said Cilla Trexler, founder of Wollies Animal Shelter. Trexler said a lot of the animals brought in were either sick or injured. “Fortunately, this year...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

The life-saving benefits of donating game to emerging farmers 
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SANParks takes legal action over 'sensationalised' reports of dead rhino
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: Alleged poachers caught trying to sell pangolin in Midrand
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Livestock burnt to death in Free State veld fire
4 days ago
4 days ago