South Africa
South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
7 Jan 2021
7:43 pm

Tributes pour in for Bapedi king Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III

News24 Wire

He died on Wednesday, hardly a year after being inaugurated as the Bapedi king.

Bapedi king Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III - Picture: Twitter / @NationalCogta

The king of the Bapedi nation, Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III has died.

He died on Wednesday, hardly a year after being inaugurated as the Bapedi king.

The CRL Rights Commission’s chairperson, Professor David Mosoma, said they have learnt with shock about Thulare’s untimely death.

“It is particularly sad that we lost Thulare III, hardly a year since he ascended to the throne following his official recognition as the king of Bapedi, a nation that has had an illustrious history and resolve over the years to fight for its rights, freedom and independence against the brutality of colonialism and apartheid, inhumane systems that used all kinds of force and even violence to take away their rights and land.

“As the commission, we were looking forward to his leadership in building and consolidating a united kingship, the furtherance of peace, friendship, humanity, tolerance and national unity between and among cultural, religious and linguistic communities that fall within his jurisdiction,” Mosoma added.

He also extended the commission’s deepest condolences to the royal family and Bapedi nation as a whole for their painful loss and wished them comfort and strength during this difficult time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago