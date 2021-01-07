Load reduction: Blackouts for Mpumalanga

Citizen reporter

Eskom urges people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

Eskom has implemented load reduction which will impact certain areas in Mpumalanga on Thursday, 7 January 2021.

In a statement, Eskom said the implementation of load reduction was due “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.

The affected areas include:

Mpumalanga:

The power utility further said that load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 9pm in the Ehlanzeni and Nkangala districts.

Parts of Driekoppies, Parts of Aniva, Parts of Boschfontein and Magogeni

Dumping Site, Mathews Phosa and RR Tekwane North

Matsulu C Section

Cunningmore B

Cork / Ronald C

Kwaggafontein A

The power utility also urged people in the affected areas to not log a fault during the period.

“During the load reduction implementation, customers are urged to switch off all their electrical appliances to avoid power surges when power returns. Failure to do so may lead to transformer trips or failures, and damages to household appliances when supply is restored,” Eskom said.

Meanwhile, stage 2 load shedding is set to continue on Thursday night starting between 10pm and ending at 5am.

This is after Eskom announced that load shedding would be being implemented in effort to recover and preserve the emergency generation reserves that have been utilised to support the system during the week following the shutdown of Koeberg Unit 1 on Monday and other units whose return to service has been delayed.

#Loadshedding #Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding tonight from 22h00-05h00. Blocks to be affected; 22:00 to 00:30 : Blocks 2B & 6B 00:00 to 04:30 : Blocks 3B & 7B 04:00 to 05:00 : Blocks 4B & 8B.^LP — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 7, 2021

