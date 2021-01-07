Missing family of 5 rescued at Durban’s Krantzkloof Nature Reserve

Highway Mail

All the family members were found to be in good health.

One adult and four children, aged between 2 and 16, were rescued at Krantzkloof Nature Reserve on Wednesday morning after being reported missing around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The family was caught off-guard and found themselves on the other side of the river at the reserve during the storm yesterday afternoon.

According to a statement issued by Rescuetech, the family was unable to cross over due to the raging waters and while trying another route, they lost the trail and became disoriented.

Rescuetech’s Warren Brauns said due to the rain, a multitude search and rescue services were activated, including NSRI, SAPS and Metro SAR as well as SAPS K9 and Netcare 911.

“They sent out a distress call and Rescuetech was dispatched to the Kloof gorge picnic site. Once on scene it was established that further assistance would be required due to the rains that had taken place and NSRI was activated as they specialised in dealing with raging waters and water crossings.”

ALSO READ: Mentally disabled woman missing for three days found

Two hours into the search, Brauns said emergency services reassessed the rescue operation.

With NSRI taking the lead, the emergency services then continued the search.

Brauns said the family was located and assisted after nearly three hours.

“The walk back to where other members were waiting took another two hours or so due to the terrain. Once they reached the pathway (trail), the family members were assisted by Netcare 911 paramedics,” said Brauns.

The rescue teams eventually reached the Kloof gorge car park after about two hours.

Brauns said it was an extremely difficult rescue in very difficult conditions.

“Rescuetech would like to send a big thank you to every single unit that assisted in the rescue and a big thank you to the men and women from NSRI who assisted us with all the setting up of ropes to help everyone cross the raging rivers,” he said.

Brauns also sent out a big shout out to a woman from NSRI who carried the little girl during the rescue for nearly four hours.

All the family members were found to be in good health.

This article was republished from Highway Mail with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.