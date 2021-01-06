Two maintenance workers die in sewerage pit at V&A Waterfront

News24 Wire

The first body was retrieved at 22.23 and the second was retrieved around midnight.

The bodies of two maintenance workers were retrieved from a sewerage pit behind the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

At about 18:18, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service received information that the two men were in the pit in East Pier Road at the V&A Waterfront, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

Carelse said several City resources, including the Epping Trainings Hazmat Response team, Spilltech and ER24, were dispatched to the scene.

“Because the area where the bodies were situated was filled with toxic gasses, the team had to don Class B suits. They were hooked on to an airline and lowered into the pit by a rope system.”

He said the first body was retrieved at 22.23 and the second was retrieved around midnight.

Carelse added that the scene was handed over to the police for further investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.