2.2m black mamba caught in Farningham Ridge

The snake was found hiding behind a water tanker in the back yard.

A BLACK mamba sought a hiding spot behind a water tank in the back yard of a Farningham Ridge home after it was chased by a Jack Russel.

According to local snake expert, Nick Evans, should the dog have caught the mamba, the possibility of both animals being found dead would have been high.

“An old Jack Russell on the property, a breed known for going after anything that moves, went for it. Fortunately, the mamba dashed into a protected area and the snake took refuge there,” he said.

With deft skill, Evans was able to capture the snake by its tail after some back and forth with the reptile.

“It was a beautiful mamba! It had a nice colour to it and was in brilliant condition. I wanted everyone to admire it, but it stuck its head through some mesh on a gate behind me to get away. Before it really got going I pulled it gently back out and pinned it down,” he said.

That same afternoon the mamba was released into the valley.

If there is a snake in your yard, contact Nick Evans on 072 809 5806 or via email at nickevanskzn@gmail.com.

