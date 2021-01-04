South Africa
South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
4 Jan 2021
7:20 pm

More than 170 traffic fines issued for Cape Town motorists on New Year’s Eve

News24 Wire

Traffic police, SAPS and Transport Minister Blade Nzimande conducting a stop and search at Marianhill toll plaza after Easter holidays, April 2019. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / African News Agency (ANA)

More than 170 traffic fines were issued by the traffic department in Cape Town on New Year’s Eve.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town said that it had experienced it’s quietest New Year’s weekend, largely thanks to the curfew and restrictions to the sale of alcohol.

“On New Year’s Eve, operations in various suburbs netted three suspects – two of whom were driving under the influence. Officers also issued 177 fines, including 17 for disobeying curfew hours,” said the City.

Arrest

Various operations by numerous law enforcement agencies between 27 December 2020 and 2 January 2021 resulted in the arrest of 21 people and the issuing of 39 092 fines for various other offences.

Last week alone, 75 people were arrested for various crimes in, including drunk driving.

In one incident on 30 December, a drunk driver was arrested at Sea Point after his car crashed into street signage.

“We can safely say that this has been a very quiet festive season, based on the statistics.

“However, based on the incidents reported by our staff, there were those who continued to flout the regulations, which comes as no surprise,” said alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

“We are however grateful to the many people who have prioritised their health and safety ahead of a good time. Our enforcement staff will continue doing their compliance visits to establishments and public facilities in the week ahead.

“We encourage the public to please abide by the regulations and the instructions of enforcement staff to prevent being fined, or worse, arrested,” added Smith.

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


