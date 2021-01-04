Multimedia
Multimedia | South Africa
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
4 Jan 2021
4:34 pm

WATCH: Durban medical workers honour one of their own in emotional tribute

Siyanda Ndlovu

Dr Avesh Ramnairan was affiliated with the Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre since its inception in 2008. 

Picture: Screengrab

Following the death of Durban-based orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Avesh Ramnairan, an emotional video of his colleague paying tribute to him has been shared widely on social media.

He died at the Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre on Sunday night.

According to the Lenmed Medical Group, Ramnairan was affiliated with the hospital since its inception in 2008.

“The life and achievements of Dr Ramnairan are closely interwoven with the community he served and became part of… he was a specialist of great ability untiring passion and boundless commitment,” reads Lenmed’s statement.

ALSO WATCH: The impact of beach closures in PE hits home for residents

Colleague and friend Dr Rinesh Chetty, who was part of the team treating him, said: ”At his last hour, he was surrounded by colleagues and friends. His passing has really saddened us.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago