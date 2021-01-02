Politics
Politics | South Africa
Christelle du Toit
1 minute read
2 Jan 2021
1:46 pm

Ramaphosa starts the year mingling with citizens in Sea Point

Christelle du Toit

President Cyril Ramaphosa started 2021 by spending time in Sea Point where he was spotted taking a walk. Picture: Twitter, @TheCapeTownGuy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa started 2021 by spending time in Sea Point where he was spotted taking a walk.

Twitter user @TheCapeTownGuy shared pictures of the President mingling and posing for photos with ordinary South Africans while still maintaining distancing and wearing a mask.

ALSO READ: Ministers take on fake news, deny partying up a storm on level 3 NYE

Social media users were quick to point out the irony though that Ramaphsoa would not be able to go to the beach under the amended level 3 lockdown regulations he had introduced earlier in the week.

The President is known for exercising in public and often uses his walks as an opportunity to interact with citizens.

