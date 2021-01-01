South Africa
South Africa
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
1 Jan 2021
7:29 pm

Gauteng welcomes 225 New Year’s Day babies

Citizen reporter

Elsewhere in the country, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 47 New Year's Day babies, with 22 boys and 25 girls born.

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi with the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital team to welcome New Year’s Day babies. Picture: Twitter/ @GautengHealth

South Africa’s most populous province has a few new additions on New Year’s Day, after the Gauteng health department revealed that 225 babies were born (between 12am and 12pm) in the province’s hospitals and community healthcare centres.

Of the 225 babies born, 121 were boys and 104 were girls. The majority of the births happened at Tembisa Hospital, with 22 births recorded.

While Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital’s trauma unit was completely empty for the first time on New Year’s Day, its maternity ward recorded 15 births.

Elsewhere in the country, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 47 New Year’s Day babies, with 22 boys and 25 girls born.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago