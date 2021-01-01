Crash between 2 taxis, truck near Karoo town leaves 8 dead

Alex Mitchley

The driver of one of the taxis – who was the only occupant of the vehicle – died, while six passengers and the driver of the other taxi were killed in the collision.

The new year started on a sombre note in the Western Cape where a collision between truck and two taxis shortly after midnight left eight people dead.

The accident occurred on the N1 approximately 10km outside Leeu-Gamka at 12.05am on Friday.

Leeu-Gamka is a small town located 355km northeast of Cape Town in the Karoo.

Western Cape traffic spokesperson Jandre Bakker said according to preliminary reports, the truck was travelling in the direction of Cape Town while the two taxis were travelling towards the Eastern Cape.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the crash allegedly occurred when one of the taxis overtook the other in the oncoming lane when it hit the truck.

ALSO READ: EMPD nab speedsters all claiming to be late for work

“The truck sideswiped that minibus taxi and, in the process, ended up colliding head-on with the second minibus,” Zwane said.

Bakker said the driver of one of the taxis – who was the only occupant of the vehicle – died, while six passengers and the driver of the other taxi were killed in the collision.

The driver of the truck was seriously injured.

“The cause of the crash is being investigated. A stop-and-go is in place, but the road may be closed for short periods when the scene is cleared,” Bakker said.

“We ask road users to be patient.”

News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.