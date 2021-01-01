South Africa
South Africa
1 Jan 2021
12:56 pm

Man falls 40m down Howick Falls cliff face after allegedly being chased

The man was spotted clinging to a branch on a small ledge 40m down the 95m cliff face.

Image: ER24

A 38-year-old man fell approximately 40m from the viewing platform at Howick Falls in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning after allegedly being chased by unknown assailants.

According to ER24, the man fell from the platform at around 02:00.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just before 06:30 after being alerted by the police who were already on the scene, along with another private emergency service.

The man was spotted clinging to a branch on a small ledge 40m down the 95m cliff face.

Rescue efforts started shortly thereafter.

A paramedic was suited up in a harness, while police search and rescue set up a rope system.

“As our medic was already suited up, they decided to lower him down to the patient to save time,” ER24 said.

“The patient was assessed and found to have only suffered minor injuries.

“He was then attached to the medic’s harness via a sling and both were lifted back up to the platform just before 08:00.

“He was transported to Northdale Hospital by the other private emergency service on the scene for further care.”

