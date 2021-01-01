South Africa
South Africa
1 Jan 2021
4:30 am

Daily news update: SA hits new Covid-19 high, NDZ taken to court over lockdown laws, EFF calls Cele a 'clown'

Women walk under an umbrella in front of a 2021 sign displayed in downtown Pristina on 30 December 2020, as Kosovars prepare to celebrate the New Year 2021 at their homes, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Armend Nimani/AFP

SA hits new high, breaching 18,000 mark for daily Covid-19 cases

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, centre, holding a candle for victims of Covid-19 at the King Edward Hospital in Durban on New Year’s Eve 2020. Picture: Twitter/@DrZweliMkhize

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has revealed that for the first time, South Africa has breached the 18,000 mark for new daily Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, he said: “As of today [Thursday 31 December], the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases identified is 1,057,161, with 18,000 cases identified since the last report.”

NPO to hold Dlamini-Zuma in contempt of court over lockdown regulations

Police at Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town, South Africa on 29 December 2020. Following the most recent update by President Cyril Ramaphosa to South African lockdown regulations, the police asked citizens to leave the beach. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

On the eve of a new and hopefully improved year, at least two civil society organisations are opposing Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s adjusted lockdown Level 3 regulations

Non-profit organisation the Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) aims to hold Dlamini-Zuma in contempt of court – its president Reyno De Beer expressed earlier this month, after sending an urgent letter to the minister.

EFF calls Cele a ‘clown’ and an ‘anti-black minister’ with ‘verbal diarrhoea’

Police Minister Bheki Cele conducting a raid at Black Door nightclub. Picture: Twitter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come out guns blazing in a statement lambasting Police Minister Bheki Cele’s orders that South Africans should be in bed by 9pm on New Year’s Eve

The party is not alone. 

EXPLAINED: Why do we not have a Covid vaccine yet in SA?

Medical staff members of the Health Department work inside a mobile testing unit at OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni on 30 December 2020, where passengers that have Covid-19 symptoms upon arrival are tested. Picture: Luca Sola/AFP

South Africa’s daily new case statistics continue to break records as the world edges closer to mass vaccine rollouts against Covid-19. 

On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed that 17,710 new cases were recorded. 

DBE ‘deeply worried’ about second wave impact on marking, 2021 academic year

Matric Exams

The Department of Basic Education director-general (DG), Mathanzima Mweli, shared an update on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the basic education sector on Wednesday. File image.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it is deeply worried about the impact the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will have on both the margin of 2020 national senior certificate (NSC) exam papers and the next academic year.

The department’s DG, Mathanzima Mweli, shared an update on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the basic education sector on Wednesday.

Why didn’t Al Ahly win Champions League in past seven years, Pitso responds to Hassan criticism

Pitso Mosimane, the head coach of Al-Ahly. Picture: EPA/Khaled Elfiqi

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to the criticism directed to him by Ittihad of Alexandria sporting director Ibrahim Hassan.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates will beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Mothibi

This was after Mosimane led the Red Devils to a 4-0 win over Ittihad on Monday.

Hip, hip, hippo on the loose in Joburg on NYE (video)

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital said on Facebook that they had been made aware of the presence of the hippo and that the Gauteng department of agricultural and rural development had been contacted. Picture: Facebook, Melanie Crossley.

It what might be a fitting end to a strange year, residents of Johannesburg need to be on the lookout for a lone hippo on New Year’s Eve (NYE).

Social media users in the Fourways area have shared footage of the hippo foraging along a river.

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


