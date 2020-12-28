Only lagoons are closed, not rivers, say Eastern Cape police

Police in the Eastern Cape have said that only lagoons and not rivers are closed from public access due to Covid-19 regulations.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Sibongile Soci, said rivers in the province were open to the public while lagoons were closed because they were considered to be beaches, according to the Sea Shore Act 21 of 1935.

“The objective to restrict people from accessing rivers is solely to limit the numbers at a specific area as many people may opt to visit the rivers due to the closure of the beaches which in turn can lead to overcrowding,” Soci said.

Beaches in the province have been closed in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Following the closure of beaches or restrictions to accessing them, posts were doing the rounds on social media showing people opting to go to rivers, dams and streams.

