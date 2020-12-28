Army denies cancelling leave for its members over Covid-19 curfew enforcement

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has denied cancelling the leave of its members in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19.

A message was widely circulated on social media, allegedly from the SANDF, notifying its members that their leave would be cancelled because “your country needs you”.

The message reads: “[Y]esterday, our president was given a report back of the Covid-19 charts, that was taken over a period of 10 days of how the Covid have reached its highest peak since the start of the festive season.”

The fake message further states that due to the public’s failure to observe the 10pm curfew, the army would be required as of Tuesday assist the South African Police Service.

The SANDF dismissed as untrue the claim that the leave of members had been cancelled. They cautioned against the spreading of “incorrect and irresponsible information”.

SA National Defence Force Media Statement | The SA National Defence Force denies cancellation of leave of members.#sandf#SANDF pic.twitter.com/I7OObTOrQl — SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) December 28, 2020

