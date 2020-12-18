 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Cele’s beach wars could cost economy millions

South Africa 1 hour ago

As many as eleven film crews have cancelled planned shoots, leading to a loss of millions for the city, as well as hotels, restaurants, and local businesses which would have catered to them.

Sipho Mabena
18 Dec 2020
05:27:10 PM
PREMIUM!
Cele’s beach wars could cost economy millions

Police Minister Bheki Cele closes down a film shoot in Camps Bay, Cape Town, 16 December 2020. Screengrab from Twitter video.

National Police Minister Bheki Cele’s “bully tactics” could cost the Cape Town film economy as much as R24 million, after he stopped a commercial shoot on Camps Bay beach on Wednesday. In a statement released ahead of the Western Cape High Court showdown between the City of Cape Town and Cele on the matter, executive mayor, Dan Plato, accused Cele of closing down a legitimate and permitted film shoot, which has cost the city revenue. The minister ordered police officers accompanying him on the inspection of Covid-19 protocol adherence to stop the shoot, as it contravened Covid-19 regulations, despite the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.