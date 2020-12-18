Cele’s beach wars could cost economy millions

PREMIUM!
Cele’s beach wars could cost economy millionsSouth Africa 1 hour ago
As many as eleven film crews have cancelled planned shoots, leading to a loss of millions for the city, as well as hotels, restaurants, and local businesses which would have catered to them.
