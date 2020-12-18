 
 
2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

South Africa 52 seconds ago

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation this year showed their appetite for rooting out corruption in the country’s higher echelons, while also showing they’re not afraid to clean their own house.

Sipho Mabena
18 Dec 2020
05:00:36 AM
The Hawks. Picture: Bloemfontein Courant

Despite having had to grapple with rogue elements within their ranks, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better know as the Hawks will end the year smelling of roses, with experts saying their willingness to act against high-profile suspects somewhat helped restore the public’s trust in the country’s justice system. This year saw the Hawks bare their talons in a series of high-profile fraud and corruption cases involving senior leaders of the governing ANC, including its secretary general Ace Magashule, and other top government officials, mayors and businesspeople. Magashule was released on R200 000 bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s...

