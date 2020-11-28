South Africa 28.11.2020 07:34 pm

Docks become dry docks as Vaal levels remain low (pictures)

Citizen reporter
Docks become dry docks as Vaal levels remain low (pictures)

A dock at the Vaal dam. Pic: @ReenvalSA

The Vaal dam’s water levels have dipped below 30% and social media users have shared pictures of the eery implications of that.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) released a statement on Friday assuring Gauteng residents that “the province is not facing an imminent day zero.”

The Department explained that just because Vaal Dam levels are low does not mean instant, severe water shortages as the damn is one of 14 others that form part of the Integrated Vaal River System.

“The Vaal Dam should not be seen in isolation but within the context of the system which is in a relatively stable state, floating above the neutral 50% mark at 55.4%,” it said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents urged to use water sparingly as Vaal Dam level drops again

The statement noted that if need be, the department can tap into the system’s reserve dams, the Sterkfontein Dam, currently, at 94.3%, the Grootdraai Dam, which is at 75.9%, or the Bloemhof Dam, sitting at 86.2%.

However, the @ReevalSA Twitter account shared pictures of the damn that paint a gloomy picture.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition