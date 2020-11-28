Docks become dry docks as Vaal levels remain low (pictures)

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) released a statement on Friday assuring Gauteng residents that “the province is not facing an imminent day zero.”

The Department explained that just because Vaal Dam levels are low does not mean instant, severe water shortages as the damn is one of 14 others that form part of the Integrated Vaal River System.

“The Vaal Dam should not be seen in isolation but within the context of the system which is in a relatively stable state, floating above the neutral 50% mark at 55.4%,” it said.

The statement noted that if need be, the department can tap into the system’s reserve dams, the Sterkfontein Dam, currently, at 94.3%, the Grootdraai Dam, which is at 75.9%, or the Bloemhof Dam, sitting at 86.2%.

However, the @ReevalSA Twitter account shared pictures of the damn that paint a gloomy picture.

The dock at Denysville, #Vaaldam. No, it is not a dry dock. Water level of the dam fast approaching critical level again. #Save_Water pic.twitter.com/8BCThskuV0 — ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) October 26, 2020

