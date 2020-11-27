MAPPED: What routes to be aware of in light of truck attacks

In the wake of a wave of attacks on trucks, the Road Freight Association (RFA) says there is a pattern to be aware of for other road users as well.

The RFA’s CEO, Gavin Kelly says while the attacks seem to have abated, they have been centered on routes like the N3 towards KwaZulu-Natal as well as Ekhurleni, but are taking place close to urban areas and late at night.

“The attackers are very active on N3 and very active at night,” said Kelly.

“They are focusing on where trucks congregate, like, large distribution centers and truck stops.”

Kelly says motorists need to be aware of the risk of violence aimed at trucks as they plan their travels.

“It’s not as safe during the night when compared to the day, so motorists need to keep an eye n the news, find out if there is any action, and plan their travel accordingly,” says Kelly.

“We do hope the police will patrol more and have a lot more vigor in terms of ensuring that the routes that have been targeted are going to be monitored better.”

The interactive map below shows some of the hotspots where truck attacks have been occurring lately:

